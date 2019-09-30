EU Presence at Meeting of Syrian Constitutional Committee Depends on Purpose - Diplomat

The European Union will decide whether to attend a meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee depending on the invitation and purpose of the gathering, Nathalie Tocci, a special adviser to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, told Sputnik on Monday

The inaugural meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee may include some international presence, however no invitations have been sent yet, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik last week.

"This will depend on how the invitation is made and on the purpose of this meeting," Tocci said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, when asked if the European Union would be interested in attending.

Tocci added that the European Union was interested in "seeing a political transition in Syria."

"There is no 'yes' or 'no' answer. It'll depend on the context, on the contents of the invitation. We need to see if there are enough people in the committee representing Syrian people, and understand whether it will make political transition possible. It'll depend on who will sit at the negotiation table, who will be present at the meeting and on its purpose," Tocci said.

The adviser remarked that there had to be enough people representing Syrian opposition to make this "an inclusive process."