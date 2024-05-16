EU Probes Facebook, Instagram Over Child Protection
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The EU on Thursday opened a formal investigation into Facebook and Instagram on suspicion the platforms owned by Meta are causing addictive behaviour in children.
The probe is under a mammoth law known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) that forces the world's largest tech firms to do more to protect European users online and clamp down on illegal content.
It is the second investigation into Meta after an earlier one launched by the European Union last month over fears Facebook and Instagram are failing to counter disinformation.
In Thursday's announcement, the European Commission, the EU's tech regulator, said it suspected the platforms' systems "may stimulate behavioural addictions in children".
Another issue the commission raised is the so-called "rabbit hole" effect -- which occurs when users are fed related content based on an algorithm, in some cases leading to more dangerous content.
"We are not convinced that it has done enough to comply with the DSA obligations to mitigate the risks of negative effects to the physical and mental health of young Europeans," the EU's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, said of Meta.
"We are sparing no effort to protect our children," he added.
The commission is also worried that Meta's age-verification tools may not be "proportionate and effective".
The DSA has strict rules to protect children and ensure their privacy and security online, and the EU fears Meta might not be doing enough to tackle these obligations.
The EU stressed in a statement that the "opening of formal proceedings does not prejudge its outcome".
