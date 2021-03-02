UrduPoint.com
EU Probes Germany's Coal Phase-out Aid

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:26 PM

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The EU on Tuesday said it was taking a closer look into the billions of Euros in aid promised by Berlin to firms hit by the closure of coal-fired power plants in Germany.

"Our role is to safeguard competition by making sure that the compensation granted to the operators .

.. is kept to the minimum necessary," EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"The information currently at our disposal does not allow us to confirm this with certainty, and we will now investigate this further," she added.

