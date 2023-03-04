EU Probing Rail Tech Contract Linked to Greek Train Crash - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) EU prosecutors have been probing a contract that would have had an electronic control system installed on the Greek railways, potentially averting this week's train wreck, if implemented, Greek media reported on Saturday.

The upgrade to the signaling and remote control system on the Athens-Thessaloniki-Promachona railway was agreed in 2014, but a series of thefts and acts of vandalism stopped the contract's implementation in its tracks, Greek online journal Documento.gr reported.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office has been investigating this and an earlier contract for the installation of the European Train Control System for the past four months since the project had been partially paid for with EU money, the report said.

A spokesperson for the European prosecutor's office confirmed to Euroactive news website that an investigation into the contracts was ongoing. They cited "possible damages to the financial interests in the EU" as the reason for legal action.

Lacking rail safety was thrown back into spotlight late on Tuesday after at least 57 people died in a head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train traveling on the same track in central Greece. Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou has described rail mismanagement in the country as chronic.