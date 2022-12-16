EU Prohibits Citizens From Holding Senior Positions in Russian State-Owned Companies

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Under the ninth sanctions package against Russia the EU prohibits citizens to hold governing posts in Russian state-owned companies, the Council of the EU said on Friday.

"As of today EU nationals will be forbidden from holding any posts on the governing bodies of all Russian State-owned or controlled legal persons, entities or bodies located in Russia," the press release read.

The EU also bans the provision of certain consulting service to Russia.

"Today's decisions introduce a ban on the provision of EU advertising, market research and public opinion polling services, as well as product testing and technical inspection services to the Russian Federation," the statement read.