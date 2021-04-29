EU Prolongs Sanctions on Myanmar Military for 1 Year Over Human Rights Violations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Council of the European Union announced on Thursday a one-year extension of sanctions against Myanmar's officials and entities deemed responsible for the military coup and violence against peaceful protesters.

"Today the Council prolonged the restrictive measures in view of the situation in Myanmar/Burma for one year, until 30 April 2022," the official release stated.

Sanctions target individuals "directly involved in the military coup in February 2021 and the subsequent violence against peaceful protesters," as well as those responsible for human rights violations committed against the Rohingya and other minorities.

Restrictions, which were originally imposed on March 22, also cover high-ranking army and border police officials, several civilian officials, and two entities controlled by the Myanmar armed forces.

Hundreds of civilians have died in shootings by Myanmar police and military since the February 1 military coup. The European Union has consistently condemned the actions of the military and violence against peaceful protesters.

The bloc affirmed its commitment to supporting the Burmese people and pledged to continue to provide humanitarian assistance. So far, the EU has allocated about 20.5 million Euros ($25 million) in assistance.