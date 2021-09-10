UrduPoint.com

EU Prolongs Ukraine-Related Sanctions To March 15, 2022 - Council

Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

EU Prolongs Ukraine-Related Sanctions to March 15, 2022 - Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Council of the European Union decided on Friday to extend the individual sanctions targeting those allegedly undermining Ukraine's sovereignty for six months ending on March 15, 2022.

"The Council today decided to prolong the sanctions targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months until 15 March 2022.

The existing restrictive measures provide for travel restrictions, the freezing of assets, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed persons and entities. Sanctions will continue to apply to 177 individuals and 48 entities," the Council of the European Union said in a statement.

The sanctions were first introduced on March 17, 2014.

