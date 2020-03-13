UrduPoint.com
EU Promises 'whatever Italy Needs' To Fight Virus

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

The European Commission promised on Friday to provide Italy with whatever support it needs to overcome the challenge of the coronavirus, after complaints that Brussels had been slow to react

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The European Commission promised on Friday to provide Italy with whatever support it needs to overcome the challenge of the coronavirus, after complaints that Brussels had been slow to react.

"We are absolutely ready to help Italy with whatever is necessary. This is of the utmost importance. This country is severely hit by coronavirus," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.

"So whatever is necessary, we support. Whatever they will need, we will answer."

