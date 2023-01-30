EU Promotes Initiative on Brussels-Funded Biolabs on Territory of Ex-Soviet States- Moscow

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 06:20 PM

The UE is actively promoting an initiative providing for the launch of biolabs funded by the bloc on territory of former Soviet states, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The UE is actively promoting an initiative providing for the launch of biolabs funded by the bloc on territory of former Soviet states, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"Financing imposed by the collective West forces former Soviet states to hide the true nature of the work being done. Thus, the EU is actively promoting an initiative to deploy a network of centers of excellence in the field of chemical, biological and radiological protection, which provides for the deployment of EU-funded biological laboratories on the territory of the former USSR," Kirillov told reporters.

Potential partners are urged "not to make this initiative public due to its extreme sensitivity for Russia," he added.

