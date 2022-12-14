UrduPoint.com

EU Proposes $10.6Bln Investment Package For ASEAN Until 2027

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 10:41 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The European Union has proposed a 10 billion Euros ($10.6 billion) investment package for members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) until 2027 under the Global Gateway initiative, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"Today Team Europe is putting forward an investment package for ASEAN worth 10 billion euros until 2027. If we want to link our zones of growth, we need to upgrade our economies, upgrade clean energy, the digital infrastructure," she said at the EU-ASEAN summit in Brussels.

Von der Leyen noted that the EU would support the integration of electricity infrastructure and electricity markets in the region, with investing in "trusted and secure digital submarine connections." She also underlined the improved infrastructure would facilitate the development of cooperation between Europe and the ASEAN.

The Global Gateway has been designed to promote "smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport sectors" around the world. The programs is set to accumulate 300 billion euros of investments from 2021-2027.

