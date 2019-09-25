EU Proposes Creating Unified Taxonomy for Environmentally Sustainable Economic Activities

(@FahadShabbir)

The Council of the European Union has agreed on a proposal to create a classification system that will help businessmen and investors to identify environmentally sustainable economic activities, the council announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The Council of the European Union has agreed on a proposal to create a classification system that will help businessmen and investors to identify environmentally sustainable economic activities, the council announced on Wednesday.

The proposal aims to minimize discrepancies between marked-based and governmental initiatives and push against the practice of marketing products as environmentally sustainable without them actually being so.

"Private sector participation is absolutely crucial in addressing the challenges posed by climate change. Hundreds of billions Euros of investment are required to achieve the transition to a sustainable economy and it is clear the capital needed cannot come from public budgets alone.

In order to help investors contribute to the transition, a first important step is to have a shared understanding of what 'sustainable' means," Mika Lintila, the Finnish finance minister, said, as quoted in the council's statement.

According to the initiative, the European Commission will be tasked with developing the classification with clear technical criteria for six environmental objectives, which include mitigation and adaptation to climate change; sustainable use of water and marine resources; transition to an economy based on recycling; prevention and control of pollution; and biodiversity protection and restoration.

The system is planned to be ready by the end of 2021 and fully implemented by the end of 2022.