EU Proposes Donors' Conference to Mobilize Quake Relief Aid to Turkey, Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The European Union proposed on Wednesday hosting a donors' conference in Brussels in March to raise funds for quake-hit Turkey and Syria.

"We are already sending now a message to the people of Turkiye and Syria: the EU will support your communities," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The conference was announced after the chief commissioner spoke by phone with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, whose country holds the rotating Council presidency.

"As President of the Council of the European Union, Sweden wants to ensure that the EU's assistance is adequate to meet the need of the Turkish and Syrian people in this terrible time," Kristersson said.

The EU aims to bring together neighboring countries, UN members, international lenders and other stakeholders. The conference will be co-chaired by EU Neighborhood Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi and Swedish International Development Cooperation Minister Johan Forssell.

Turkey and Syria were rattled on Monday by at least three major earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 10,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Russia and other nations have pledged their assistance.