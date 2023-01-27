EU Proposes New Sanctions Package Against Belarus Targeting Energy Sector, Tech - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The European Union has proposed to impose new sanctions on Belarus that would target the country's energy sector and impose restrictions on key technologies, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing EU's documents.

According to the report, the new sanctions package against Belarus would align with restrictive measures that had already been imposed on Russia.

The proposed measures include export bans on dual-use goods and technologies for the country's military, sanctions on oil, coal, steel, and gold, restrictions on the trade of luxury goods, investments, and certain services, and measures against Belarus' aviation and energy sectors.

Exemptions would be made for medicines, agricultural and food products.

According to the report, the new package must be backed by all member states of the EU to be approved.