EU proposes one-year delay on anti-deforestation ban

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The European Commission on Wednesday said it was proposing to postpone by a year a ban on imports of products driving deforestation, following strong pushback from countries around the world.

The legislation, which will bar a vast range of goods -- from coffee to cocoa, soy, timber, palm oil, cattle, printing paper and rubber -- if produced using land that was deforested after December 2020, was set to take effect at the end of this year.

Citing "feedback received from international partners about their state of preparations", the commission said it was proposing a delay to "give concerned parties additional time to prepare".

The "extra 12 months" would serve as a "phasing-in period to ensure proper and effective implementation" of the law adopted in mid-2023, it said.

The postponement, which needs to be approved by the European Parliament and member states, will see the law enter into force for large companies on December 30, 2025.

"Micro- and small enterprises" will have until June 30, 2026 to comply, the commission said.