EU Proposes One-year Delay On Anti-deforestation Ban
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The European Commission on Wednesday said it was proposing to postpone by a year a ban on imports of products driving deforestation, following strong pushback from countries around the world.
The legislation, which will bar a vast range of goods -- from coffee to cocoa, soy, timber, palm oil, cattle, printing paper and rubber -- if produced using land that was deforested after December 2020, was set to take effect at the end of this year.
Citing "feedback received from international partners about their state of preparations", the commission said it was proposing a delay to "give concerned parties additional time to prepare".
The "extra 12 months" would serve as a "phasing-in period to ensure proper and effective implementation" of the law adopted in mid-2023, it said.
The postponement, which needs to be approved by the European Parliament and member states, will see the law enter into force for large companies on December 30, 2025.
"Micro- and small enterprises" will have until June 30, 2026 to comply, the commission said.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
More Stories From World
-
Tigers defeat Astros 3-1 to open MLB playoffs2 minutes ago
-
Blasts, shooting around Israeli embassies in Nordic capitals12 minutes ago
-
France says coming tax hikes on the wealthy to be 'temporary'51 minutes ago
-
Weeping families mourn Thai school bus crash victims52 minutes ago
-
Ukraine withdraws from eastern town of Vugledar1 hour ago
-
China urges world powers to prevent Middle East situation 'deteriorating'1 hour ago
-
More than 700,000 displaced in Haiti, half of them children: UN2 hours ago
-
Ukraine army says withdrawing from eastern town of Vugledar2 hours ago
-
People across Iran celebrated attacks in retaliation on Israel2 hours ago
-
China's Xi congratulates new Japan PM Ishiba3 hours ago
-
Unexploded US bomb caused minor blast at Japan airport3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong stocks extend rally as developers soar higher3 hours ago