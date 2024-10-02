Open Menu

EU Proposes One-year Delay On Anti-deforestation Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

EU proposes one-year delay on anti-deforestation ban

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The European Commission on Wednesday said it was proposing to postpone by a year a ban on imports of products driving deforestation, following strong pushback from countries around the world.

The legislation, which will bar a vast range of goods -- from coffee to cocoa, soy, timber, palm oil, cattle, printing paper and rubber -- if produced using land that was deforested after December 2020, was set to take effect at the end of this year.

Citing "feedback received from international partners about their state of preparations", the commission said it was proposing a delay to "give concerned parties additional time to prepare".

The "extra 12 months" would serve as a "phasing-in period to ensure proper and effective implementation" of the law adopted in mid-2023, it said.

The postponement, which needs to be approved by the European Parliament and member states, will see the law enter into force for large companies on December 30, 2025.

"Micro- and small enterprises" will have until June 30, 2026 to comply, the commission said.

Related Topics

World Parliament Oil June December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

3 hours ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

3 hours ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

3 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

3 hours ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

4 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

15 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

15 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

16 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

24 hours ago

More Stories From World