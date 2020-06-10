UrduPoint.com
EU Proposes Reopening External Borders From July 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:48 PM

The European Union will recommend its member states begin to reopen their external frontiers to travellers from outside the bloc from July 1, diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The European Union will recommend its member states begin to reopen their external frontiers to travellers from outside the bloc from July 1, diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday.

The decision on easing restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus rests with national capitals, but Borrell said Brussels would suggest "a gradual and partial lifting" of the ban.

