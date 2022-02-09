EU Proposes Russia in Letter to Continue Negotiations on Situation Around Ukraine- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The EU has prepared a letter for Russia with a proposal to continue formal negotiations to deescalate the situation around Ukraine, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing the draft.

The letter represents the EU's collective response to a recent request sent by Russia to EU countries regarding security issues.

It was signed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"Together with our partners in NATO, we in the European Union are prepared to continue dialogue with Russia on ways to strengthen the security of all," the draft read.

The letter also suggests continuing talks through the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, calling it "the appropriate forum to address security concerns of all interested parties."