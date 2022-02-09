UrduPoint.com

EU Proposes Russia In Letter To Continue Negotiations On Situation Around Ukraine- Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

EU Proposes Russia in Letter to Continue Negotiations on Situation Around Ukraine- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The EU has prepared a letter for Russia with a proposal to continue formal negotiations to deescalate the situation around Ukraine, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing the draft.

The letter represents the EU's collective response to a recent request sent by Russia to EU countries regarding security issues.

It was signed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"Together with our partners in NATO, we in the European Union are prepared to continue dialogue with Russia on ways to strengthen the security of all," the draft read.

The letter also suggests continuing talks through the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, calling it "the appropriate forum to address security concerns of all interested parties."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe European Union All

Recent Stories

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delive ..

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delivering upgraded new smart produc ..

19 minutes ago
 The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVI ..

The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Captured militants in Mozambique say insurgency 'w ..

Captured militants in Mozambique say insurgency 'weakening'

2 minutes ago
 Researchers develop millimeter-wave solar radio sp ..

Researchers develop millimeter-wave solar radio spectrum observation system

2 minutes ago
 AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: ..

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

15 minutes ago
 49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>