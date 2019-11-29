EU Proposes Space Solutions for Sustainable Development in Arctic Region - Report

The European Union has a strategic interest in the Arctic, and is looking to space solutions to tackle climate change and promote sustainable economic development in fields such as fishing and energy, amid rising global interest in the region, an EU Council report outlined on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The European Union has a strategic interest in the Arctic, and is looking to space solutions to tackle climate change and promote sustainable economic development in fields such as fishing and energy, amid rising global interest in the region, an EU Council report outlined on Friday.

The EU Council approved 17 conclusions initially presented to members in October 2019. The proposals set out how the increased use of satellite observation and communications technology could prove vital in addressing climate and economic challenges in the region.

"With the conclusions, the Presidency wishes to stress that space can act as a true enabler in the Arctic, especially in combatting climate change and ensuring economically, socially and environmentally sustainable growth in the area," the report outlined.

Space technologies will be vital in monitoring the rapidly changing Arctic environment, which is leading to changing market dynamics, and also threatening indigenous communities, EU Council members agreed.

Adopting new technologies will facilitate sustainable economic development in a region which is becoming of greater interest to a number of countries, the report stated.

In August, outgoing EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini called the Arctic a priority for the entire European Union and set out plans for sustainable economic and social development in the area. Other parties, including Russia and the United States, are also seeking to gain a foothold in the Arctic.