EU Proposes Three-year Delay On UK Electric Car Tariffs

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Brussels proposed Wednesday a three-year delay on tariffs on the sale of electric vehicles between Britain and the EU that was meant to kick in from January, in a major reversal of its previous position.

The European Commission said it now wants a one-off extension, until December 31, 2026, after the EU automotive industry raised concerns about the massive costs that would arise from a post-Brexit 10-percent tariff.

The commission's extension proposal must formally be approved by the EU member states. EU leaders are to hold a regular summit in Brussels next week.

The commission had initially strongly opposed such an extension, despite industry's pleas, requests from the British government and calls for pragmatism by EU lawmakers.

Its extension proposal included wording designed to make it legally impossible to put off tariffs beyond the December 2026 date.

"Today's decision means that we skip an intermediate phase of somewhat strict rules of origin that would have applied from 2024 until the end of 2026," Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said.

"This removes the threat of tariffs on export of EU electric vehicles to the UK and vice versa on 1st January 2024."

The change of stance was needed because of "circumstances not foreseen" when an EU-UK agreement regulating post-Brexit trade and ties was signed in 2020, Sefcovic said.

He cited higher energy prices spurred by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, high inflation, and big subsidies China and the United States deploy to boost their electric-vehicle industries.

