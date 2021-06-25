UrduPoint.com
EU Proposes to Allocate Extra $3.6Bln to Support Syrian Refugees in Turkey - von der Leyen

The European Union plans to allocate an additional 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) to provide support to Syrian refugees in Turkey until 2024, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The European Union plans to allocate an additional 3 billion Euros ($3.6 billion) to provide support to Syrian refugees in Turkey until 2024, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"We plan to allocate an additional 3 billion euros to support refugees in Turkey until 2024. This money will come entirely from the EU budget and it will focus more on the socio-economic support to refugees," von der Leyen said at a press briefing.

The bloc will also allocate 2.2 billion euros to Jordan and Lebanon to support Syrian refugees until 2024.

