EU Proposes To Allocate Extra $3.6Bln To Support Syrian Refugees In Turkey - Von Der Leyen
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:43 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The European Union plans to allocate an additional 3 billion Euros ($3.6 billion) to provide support to Syrian refugees in Turkey until 2024, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
"We plan to allocate an additional 3 billion euros to support refugees in Turkey until 2024. This money will come entirely from the EU budget and it will focus more on the socio-economic support to refugees," von der Leyen said at a press briefing.
The bloc will also allocate 2.2 billion euros to Jordan and Lebanon to support Syrian refugees until 2024.