EU Proposes to Cap Income of Electricity Producers Working on Renewable Sources

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The European Commission proposes to temporarily limit the income of electricity producers operating on renewable energy sources, nuclear energy, lignite, according to the bloc's emergency measures released on Wednesday.

"The Commission is also proposing a temporary revenue cap on 'inframarginal' electricity producers, namely technologies with lower costs, such as renewables, nuclear and lignite, which are providing electricity to the grid at a cost below the price level set by the more expensive 'marginal' producers," the commission said.

According to commission's estimates, member states "would be able to collect up to ‚¬117 billion from the proposed temporary revenue cap on 'inframarginal' electricity producers, on an annual basis."