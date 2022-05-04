UrduPoint.com

EU Proposes To Halt Accounting, Communication Services For Russian Companies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

EU Proposes to Halt Accounting, Communication Services for Russian Companies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The European Commission is considering a ban on EU providing accounting, consulting and communication services for Russian companies, among other restrictions, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"The Kremlin relies on accountants, consultants and spin-doctors from Europe and this will now stop. We are banning those services from being provided to Russian companies," von der Leyen told the European Parliament's plenary session.

On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU is working on the next package of anti-Russian sanctions, which aims to "de-SWIFT" more banks and targets imports of Russian oil. Member states, however, reportedly remain disparate about the ability of the bloc to substitute Russian fuel, given its large share in the overall European consumption.

On the same day, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson warned against additional restrictions concerning Russian transport sector in case the situation in Ukraine "continues to deteriorate."

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to protect them from Ukrainian military aggression. The Russian defense ministry said the special operation aims to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" Ukraine and solely targets the country's military infrastructure.

In response, Canada, the United States and their allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and supplied the Ukrainian military with weapons worth tens of billions of Dollars.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament Canada Oil Same Luhansk Donetsk United States February From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

1 day ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.