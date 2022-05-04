EU Proposes to Halt Accounting, Communication Services for Russian Companies

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The European Commission is considering a ban on EU providing accounting, consulting and communication services for Russian companies, among other restrictions, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"The Kremlin relies on accountants, consultants and spin-doctors from Europe and this will now stop. We are banning those services from being provided to Russian companies," von der Leyen told the European Parliament's plenary session.

On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU is working on the next package of anti-Russian sanctions, which aims to "de-SWIFT" more banks and targets imports of Russian oil. Member states, however, reportedly remain disparate about the ability of the bloc to substitute Russian fuel, given its large share in the overall European consumption.

On the same day, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson warned against additional restrictions concerning Russian transport sector in case the situation in Ukraine "continues to deteriorate."

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to protect them from Ukrainian military aggression. The Russian defense ministry said the special operation aims to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" Ukraine and solely targets the country's military infrastructure.

In response, Canada, the United States and their allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and supplied the Ukrainian military with weapons worth tens of billions of Dollars.