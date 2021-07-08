EU Proposes to Russia to Discuss Possibility of Connecting to COVID Certificates System

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The European Union made a proposal to the Russian Health Ministry to discuss the possibility of connecting Russia to the system of COVID certificates, EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said on Thursday, adding that such a decision will expand opportunities to facilitate traveling.

The diplomat said that Moscow and Brussels should make efforts to resolve the issue of vaccination certificates to facilitate the movement of people.

The EU proposed to hold discussions on the matter, and if they turn out successful, then Russian tourists will face fewer problems, Ederer added.