UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Proposes Tougher Border Controls In Migration Plan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:36 PM

EU proposes tougher border controls in migration plan

The European Union's proposed new migration rules will authorise tougher controls on the bloc's external borders with mandatory pre-screening of asylum seekers, EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesda

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The European Union's proposed new migration rules will authorise tougher controls on the bloc's external borders with mandatory pre-screening of asylum seekers, EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesday.

"Currently, the only obligation is for a member state to take the fingerprints of someone who arrives irregularly and simply registers. Under the new pact all arrivals will be subject to a thorough security health and identity check," he said.

Related Topics

European Union All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Steel Mills: ECC approves Rs 3850m for Mi ..

5 minutes ago

DHA explores collaboration with Australian healthc ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Foreign Affairs Mi ..

24 minutes ago

Six players to watch out at the National T20 Cup

30 minutes ago

MoF announces details of cabinet resolution concer ..

38 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates Saudi National Day

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.