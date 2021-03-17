UrduPoint.com
EU Proposes Vaccine Pass To Help Save Tourism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:22 PM

The EU will unveil Wednesday a proposed European vaccine pass to ease travel, an idea pushed by tourist hotspots such as Greece that are desperate to save their crippled economies

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The EU will unveil Wednesday a proposed European vaccine pass to ease travel, an idea pushed by tourist hotspots such as Greece that are desperate to save their crippled economies.

The proposal by the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, would create a digital certificate to show at airports and border crossings to prove that the traveller has received the precious jab.

The idea is to allow inoculated tourists to get around restrictions on non-essential travel that have spread across Europe, as a second and third wave of Covid-19 infections brought much intra-EU travel to a standstill.

"We don't call it a vaccine passport we call it a green digital certificate," EU commission spokesman Eric Mamer said Tuesday.

"It is a document that will describe the medical situation of the individuals who hold this certificate."The plan, however, will face stiff resistance from many member states, a key concern being that those still awaiting vaccinations would be discriminated against.

