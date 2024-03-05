EU Proposes Vast Defence Boost As Ukraine War Drags On
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:31 PM
EU officials on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious proposal to massively boost weapons production and procurement in the bloc to shift from a reliance on US arms and in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
"We must take more responsibility for our own security, while, of course, remaining fully committed to our NATO alliance," said European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager.
"We need to get that transatlantic balance right, irrespective of electoral dynamics in the US," she said, adding: "An improved ability to act will make us a stronger ally."
The commission's European Defence Industrial Strategy aims, over the long term, to give incentives to European arms manufacturers to invest more, make their production more agile and -- for the first time -- to collectively catalogue what they have available.
The question of financing the ambitious initiative, though, is problematic for a continent that has trimmed defence investment for decades following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
- Funding questions -
EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton has spoken of an ultimate need for some 100 billion Euros ($110 billion) for the European Union to rival the Pentagon and US defence industry.
To kickstart the project, the commission plans to set aside 1.5 billion euros from the EU's current budget that runs to 2027 -- an amount Vestager acknowledged "is not a lot of money" given the scale of the initiative.
"But it can still work as an incentive, as a bonus... because the real funding for a stronger defence comes from member states and that funding will increase over the years to come," she said.
