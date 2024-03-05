Open Menu

EU Proposes Vast Defence Boost As Ukraine War Drags On

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:31 PM

EU proposes vast defence boost as Ukraine war drags on

EU officials on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious proposal to massively boost weapons production and procurement in the bloc to shift from a reliance on US arms and in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) EU officials on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious proposal to massively boost weapons production and procurement in the bloc to shift from a reliance on US arms and in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We must take more responsibility for our own security, while, of course, remaining fully committed to our NATO alliance," said European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager.

"We need to get that transatlantic balance right, irrespective of electoral dynamics in the US," she said, adding: "An improved ability to act will make us a stronger ally."

The commission's European Defence Industrial Strategy aims, over the long term, to give incentives to European arms manufacturers to invest more, make their production more agile and -- for the first time -- to collectively catalogue what they have available.

The question of financing the ambitious initiative, though, is problematic for a continent that has trimmed defence investment for decades following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

- Funding questions -

EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton has spoken of an ultimate need for some 100 billion Euros ($110 billion) for the European Union to rival the Pentagon and US defence industry.

To kickstart the project, the commission plans to set aside 1.5 billion euros from the EU's current budget that runs to 2027 -- an amount Vestager acknowledged "is not a lot of money" given the scale of the initiative.

"But it can still work as an incentive, as a bonus... because the real funding for a stronger defence comes from member states and that funding will increase over the years to come," she said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Budget Pentagon European Union Alliance Money Market From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

2 minutes ago
 US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: militar ..

US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..

4 minutes ago
 Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

8 minutes ago
 China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic ..

China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..

8 minutes ago
 First official event announced for Princess of Wal ..

First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery

8 minutes ago
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presid ..

BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls

8 minutes ago
 The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes ..

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..

8 minutes ago
 WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Champ ..

WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title

10 minutes ago
 Tees to be planted in city to control environment ..

Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi

10 minutes ago
 AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law

AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law

14 minutes ago
 Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both lea ..

Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World