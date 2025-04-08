Open Menu

EU Prosecutors Search Croatian Foreign Ministry In Graft Probe

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM

EU prosecutors search Croatian foreign ministry in graft probe

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) European prosecutors and their local counterparts searched the Croatian foreign ministry Tuesday as part of a probe into the alleged illegal use of funds, they said.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) said it and Croatia's bureau for the fight against corruption and organised crime (USKOK) were jointly conducting "urgent evidence-collecting activities... in an investigation into possible illegal use of funds at the ministry of foreign and European affairs".

The actions come "in the wake of a criminal investigation into possible abuse of position and authority at the ministry... involving funds from the (EU's) Internal Security Fund and the state budget of the Republic of Croatia", it added.

"After questioning suspects, the EPPO will make a decision on further action."

It said no further details would be announced until then.

The ministry said in a statement that following an internal audit it had reported to USKOK in January "irregularities related to the calculation of costs for travel orders of several employees from the (ministry's) IT support technical sector".

The investigation targets seven people, of whom five would be questioned by local prosecutors and two by their EU peers, according to the state-run HRT television.

They are suspected of forging hotel invoices and costs for cars they used for official trips abroad from 2019 to 2024, it reported.

Croatia has long struggled to contain widespread corruption.

Committing to fighting graft was key to its successful bid to join the European Union in 2013. But corruption remains endemic.

Several ministers from Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's conservative HDZ party have stepped down amid corruption allegations since he took power in 2016.

The Luxembourg-based EPPO tackles suspected fraud involving the European Union's budget.

Recent Stories

DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024

DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024

11 minutes ago
 AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financi ..

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration

40 minutes ago

Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..

40 minutes ago
 Global financial leaders discuss future of financi ..

Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..

41 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fract ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..

56 minutes ago
Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink ..

Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ..

Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role

1 hour ago
 vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate A ..

Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengt ..

Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation

1 hour ago
 Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punj ..

Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab

2 hours ago
 OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ..

OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!

2 hours ago

More Stories From World