EU Provides 220,000 Artillery Ammunition, 1,300 Missiles to Ukraine - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The European Union has provided 220,000 artillery ammunition and 1,300 missiles to Ukraine so far, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"The latest figures actually are much better than we had just some ten days ago because I can announce today that member states have provided 220,000 artillery ammunition of different calibers and 1,300 missiles have been provided (to Ukraine),"