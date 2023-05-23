UrduPoint.com

EU Provides 220,000 Artillery Ammunition, 1,300 Missiles To Ukraine - Borrell

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 08:12 PM

EU Provides 220,000 Artillery Ammunition, 1,300 Missiles to Ukraine - Borrell

The European Union has provided 220,000 artillery ammunition and 1,300 missiles to Ukraine so far, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The European Union has provided 220,000 artillery ammunition and 1,300 missiles to Ukraine so far, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"The latest figures actually are much better than we had just some ten days ago because I can announce today that member states have provided 220,000 artillery ammunition of different calibers and 1,300 missiles have been provided (to Ukraine),"

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union

Recent Stories

State of world population report provides infinite ..

State of world population report provides infinite possibilities for Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Info ministry rebuts news regarding May 25 holiday ..

Info ministry rebuts news regarding May 25 holiday

11 minutes ago
 16 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in ..

16 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago
 Rs.81,000 fine imposed on 63 profiteers in Faisala ..

Rs.81,000 fine imposed on 63 profiteers in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 Hajj Pilgrims arrives Madinah from Paki ..

Over 3,000 Hajj Pilgrims arrives Madinah from Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Serious efforts to be made to resolve problems con ..

Serious efforts to be made to resolve problems confronted by exporters, SME sect ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.