EU Provides Additional $2.25Mln to Improve Camps for Displaced Persons in Iraq - IOM

The European Union has provided the International Organization for Migration additional funds in the amount of $2.25 million to improve the camps for internally displaced persons in Iraq, the IOM said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The European Union has provided the International Organization for Migration additional funds in the amount of $2.25 million to improve the camps for internally displaced persons in Iraq , the IOM said in a statement on Friday.

"The European Union ... has awarded an additional EUR 2 million [$2.25 million] to IOM in Iraq to make critical infrastructure improvements in camps for internally displaced persons," the statement said. "This brings the total EU humanitarian contribution IOM Iraq has received in 2019 to EUR 5 million [$5.6 million]."

IOM said it will use the funds to rehabilitate deteriorating road and drainage networks in three Jad'ah camps, near Mosul in the Ninewa governorate.

The Jad'ah camps currently host more than 8,600 families - some 35,000 individuals - who are among the most vulnerable in Iraq, as returning to their areas of origin is not feasible in the near future for numerous reasons.

More than half a million Iraqis continue to live in camps five years after the conflict with the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and the subsequent massive internal displacement in Iraq, according to the release.