EU Provides Another Loan Worth $55Mln to Moldova to Address 'Urgent Financial Needs'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The European Union has provided a second tranche of loan worth 50 million euros ($55 million) to Moldova as part of a macro-financial assistance package of 150 million euros to support the country's economy, the EU Delegation to Moldova said on Wednesday.

"The Commission has today paid a ��40 million loan in financial support to the Republic of Moldova, as part of the ongoing Macro-Financial Assistance operation to the country worth ��150 million in total. This completes the disbursement of the second installment of ��50 million, from which ��10 million in grants was paid already on 5 April this year," the delegation said in a statement.

The package will help Moldova "address its urgent financial needs" and implement various reforms, while maintaining macroeconomic stability, according to the delegation.

The delegation added that it had decided to provide the loan since Moldova "had broadly fulfilled the policy conditions agreed with the EU" by strengthening public sector governance and the rule of law in the country.

The macro-financial assistance package to Moldova worth 150 million euros is being provided in three sets of loans, with the first one disbursed to Chisinau last August.

The 27-nation bloc is Moldova's primary external contributor to its state budget, followed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. It accounted for 43.4% of grants and loans that struggling Moldova received in 2022, totaling $295 million.