UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Provides Greece With 3 Planes To Tackle Forest Fires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 06:11 PM

EU Provides Greece With 3 Planes to Tackle Forest Fires

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The European Commission has provided Greece with three firefighting planes that were taken from EU Civil Protection Mechanism reserves (rescEU) to help the country tackle ongoing forest fires in several regions.

"Following a request for assistance from Greece on 13 August 2019, rescEU assets have been mobilised to tackle forest fires ravaging several areas of Greece. As an immediate response, the European Union has already helped to mobilise 3 forest fighting planes from rescEU reserve from Italy and Spain to be dispatched swiftly to the affected regions," the commission said.

EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides confirmed that the "planes are already in action, fighting the fires."

This mechanism helps the bloc coordinate responses to natural disasters in Europe and beyond. If the scale of an emergency exceeds a country's capacity to cope with it, the state can then seek help through this mechanism.

To date, the mechanism involves all EU member states, as well as Iceland, Norway, Serbia, Northern Macedonia, Montenegro and Turkey.

Related Topics

Europe Turkey Norway European Union Iceland Spain Italy Serbia Macedonia Greece August 2019 All From

Recent Stories

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

29 minutes ago

Diplomacy Ambassadors participate in Model UN at H ..

44 minutes ago

RAK Elections Committee Chair visits candidate reg ..

44 minutes ago

UAE-UK Consular Affairs Committee meets in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in New Zealand organises Eid exhibitio ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.