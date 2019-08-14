EU Provides Greece With 3 Planes to Tackle Forest Fires

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The European Commission has provided Greece with three firefighting planes that were taken from EU Civil Protection Mechanism reserves (rescEU) to help the country tackle ongoing forest fires in several regions.

"Following a request for assistance from Greece on 13 August 2019, rescEU assets have been mobilised to tackle forest fires ravaging several areas of Greece. As an immediate response, the European Union has already helped to mobilise 3 forest fighting planes from rescEU reserve from Italy and Spain to be dispatched swiftly to the affected regions," the commission said.

EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides confirmed that the "planes are already in action, fighting the fires."

This mechanism helps the bloc coordinate responses to natural disasters in Europe and beyond. If the scale of an emergency exceeds a country's capacity to cope with it, the state can then seek help through this mechanism.

To date, the mechanism involves all EU member states, as well as Iceland, Norway, Serbia, Northern Macedonia, Montenegro and Turkey.