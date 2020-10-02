UrduPoint.com
EU Provides Humanitarian Assistance To Civilians In Karabakh - Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 04:41 PM

The European Union is providing humanitarian aid to the civilians in the Karabakh region, where an armed conflict is ongoing, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, in charge of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, Janez Lenarcic, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The European Union is providing humanitarian aid to the civilians in the Karabakh region, where an armed conflict is ongoing, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, in charge of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, Janez Lenarcic, said Friday.

"Following an outbreak of fighting in #NagornoKarabakh conflict zone, the EU is announcing an allocation of emergency humanitarian aid to all the civilian population affected by the conflict, on both sides of the contact line," Lenarcic said.

