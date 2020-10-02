EU Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Civilians in Karabakh - Commissioner

The European Union is providing humanitarian aid to the civilians in the Karabakh region, where an armed conflict is ongoing, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, in charge of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, Janez Lenarcic, said Friday

"Following an outbreak of fighting in #NagornoKarabakh conflict zone, the EU is announcing an allocation of emergency humanitarian aid to all the civilian population affected by the conflict, on both sides of the contact line," Lenarcic said.