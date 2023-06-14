UrduPoint.com

EU Provides Over $4Bln In Research Funding To Huawei Despite Security Concerns - Reports

The European Union has provided 3.89 million euros ($4.2 million) in funding to Chinese telecom giant Huawei for research and innovation development, despite bans on the company's equipment in some member states due to security concerns, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing its own data

Huawei takes part in 11 projects under the EU's Horizon Europe research and innovation program, getting some 14% of the program's entire funding, the report said, adding that the Chinese firm provides infrastructure equipment and AI-based platforms for EU projects such as quantum sensing.

One of the largest projects is research aimed at building a high-security infrastructure for autonomous driving, with US chipmaker Intel and Japan's Denso among Huawei's partners there, the newspaper also said.

The issue of Chinese companies participating in the rollout of 5G networks and other research programs in Europe has been controversial for several years. The United States, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand have banned the use of Huawei's 5G equipment due to espionage concerns.

