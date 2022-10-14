EU Provides Over $97Mln to IMF Poverty Reduction Trust - Statement

The European Union has contributed more than $97 million to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, the IMF said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The European Union has contributed more than $97 million to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, the IMF said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, the EU signed a 100 million grant agreement (US$97.2 million) for the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT). These funds will allow the IMF to make about 630 million worth of zero interest loans for PRGT-eligible countries, including African, Caribbean and Pacific countries (ACP), facing balance of payments difficulties," the statement said.

The IMF considers the funds to be a critical tool in helping countries to address the economic and food crisis, which worsened because of the conflict in Ukraine, the statement said.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva thanked the European Union for the contribution.

"Its grant contribution today of 100 million will help to subsidize PRGT loans and support our provision of zero-interest lending to our most vulnerable members," Georgieva said.

Georgieva also urged others to make contributions to the PRGT so the IMF could support its members during difficult times.