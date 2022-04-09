UrduPoint.com

EU Publishes 5th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia, They Come Into Effect

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 12:10 AM

EU Publishes 5th Package of Sanctions Against Russia, They Come Into Effect

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The European Union published on Friday in the Official Journal The 5th package of sanctions against Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine: Sberbank CEO Herman Gref, as well as businessmen Oleg Deripaska, Boris and Igor Rotenbergs, faced personal sanctions, according to the document.

Restrictive measures came into force immediately after publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Persons on the list are prohibited from traveling to the EU, and all their assets in the territory of the union are also frozen.

In total, the list of new personal sanctions includes 217 individuals and 18 organizations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union All From

Recent Stories

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

34 minutes ago
 US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them ..

US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them Till Moscow De-Escalates - St ..

35 minutes ago
 Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Im ..

Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Imports From Russia Until August ..

35 minutes ago
 Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in ..

Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in Coup During Testimony

35 minutes ago
 Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four sus ..

Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four suspects in murder case

35 minutes ago
 UN slams deadly attack on Ukrainian train station, ..

UN slams deadly attack on Ukrainian train station, dozens of civilians killed

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.