EU Publishes 5th Package of Sanctions Against Russia, They Come Into Effect

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The European Union published on Friday in the Official Journal The 5th package of sanctions against Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine: Sberbank CEO Herman Gref, as well as businessmen Oleg Deripaska, Boris and Igor Rotenbergs, faced personal sanctions, according to the document.

Restrictive measures came into force immediately after publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Persons on the list are prohibited from traveling to the EU, and all their assets in the territory of the union are also frozen.

In total, the list of new personal sanctions includes 217 individuals and 18 organizations.