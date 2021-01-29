UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Publishes AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Contract As Supply Row Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

EU Publishes AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Contract as Supply Row Continues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The European Commission on Friday published a redacted version of its advance purchase agreement with UK-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca for the supply of vaccines against COVID-19, as a dispute over planned supply delays continues to rage on.

"Following the renewed request from the European Commission on 27 January 2021, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to publish the redacted contract signed between the two parties on 27 August 2020," the European Commission said in a press release.

EU officials said they welcomed the pharmaceutical giant's commitment towards "more transparency."

The deal, which was approved on August 14, shows that the EU and AstraZeneca agreed to an initial order of 300 million doses of the pharmaceutical firm's vaccine, which was developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford, and an option for an additional 100 million doses.

According to the terms of the deal, AstraZeneca is required to use its "best reasonable efforts" to manufacture 300 million "Initial Europe Doses" within the territory of the European Union to facilitate rapid distribution. AstraZeneca "may manufacture the Vaccine in non-EU facilities," if appropriate, to accelerate supply, the contract reads.

Late last week, EU sources said that AstraZeneca expects to fail to meet its supply targets to the bloc in Q1 2021 by up to 60 percent due to production issues at its plants in Belgium and the Netherlands.

EU officials have slammed the pharmaceutical firm and have demanded the on-time delivery of all vaccine doses. Speaking earlier on Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Germany's DLF radio broadcaster that the "crystal clear" contract contained "binding orders."

Related Topics

Europe European Union Company Germany Oxford Belgium Netherlands January May August 2020 All From Agreement Best Million

Recent Stories

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

3 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

8 minutes ago

Robber killed in encounter in mandi bahauddin

6 minutes ago

Kidnapped girl recovered in sargodha

6 minutes ago

Ehsaas programme totally apolitical: Sania Nishtar ..

6 minutes ago

Police arrest man for flying kite

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.