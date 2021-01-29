EU Publishes AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Contract as Supply Row Continues

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The European Commission on Friday published a redacted version of its advance purchase agreement with UK-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca for the supply of vaccines against COVID-19, as a dispute over planned supply delays continues to rage on.

"Following the renewed request from the European Commission on 27 January 2021, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to publish the redacted contract signed between the two parties on 27 August 2020," the European Commission said in a press release.

EU officials said they welcomed the pharmaceutical giant's commitment towards "more transparency."

The deal, which was approved on August 14, shows that the EU and AstraZeneca agreed to an initial order of 300 million doses of the pharmaceutical firm's vaccine, which was developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford, and an option for an additional 100 million doses.

According to the terms of the deal, AstraZeneca is required to use its "best reasonable efforts" to manufacture 300 million "Initial Europe Doses" within the territory of the European Union to facilitate rapid distribution. AstraZeneca "may manufacture the Vaccine in non-EU facilities," if appropriate, to accelerate supply, the contract reads.

Late last week, EU sources said that AstraZeneca expects to fail to meet its supply targets to the bloc in Q1 2021 by up to 60 percent due to production issues at its plants in Belgium and the Netherlands.

EU officials have slammed the pharmaceutical firm and have demanded the on-time delivery of all vaccine doses. Speaking earlier on Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Germany's DLF radio broadcaster that the "crystal clear" contract contained "binding orders."