EU Publishes Belarus Sanctions List Including Interior Minister, Electoral Commission Head

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:25 PM

EU Publishes Belarus Sanctions List Including Interior Minister, Electoral Commission Head

The European Union on Friday published in its official journal the list of Belarusian officials subject to the bloc's sanctions

The European Union on Friday published in its official journal the list of Belarusian officials subject to the bloc's sanctions.

The list includes Minister of Internal Affairs Yuri Karaev and several of his deputies, State Secretary of the Security Council Valeri Vakulchik, Chairwoman of the Central Electoral Commission Lidia Yermoshina, and a number of other officials. There are 44 Names on the list.

More Stories From World

