EU Publishes Redacted AstraZeneca Vaccine Contract

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:35 PM

EU publishes redacted AstraZeneca vaccine contract

The European Commission published a redacted version of its contract with drugs giant AstraZeneca on Friday, hoping to prove the company had breached a commitment on coronavirus vaccine deliveries.

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Commission published a redacted version of its contract with drugs giant AstraZeneca on Friday, hoping to prove the company had breached a commitment on coronavirus vaccine deliveries.

Releasing the document, EU spokesman Eric Mamer said it would show that the contract covers AstraZeneca plants in the UK and that "these plants will contribute to the effort... to deliver doses to the European Union".

