EU Pushes for Progress on Brexit in Talks With Johnson Ahead of Landmark Summit - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday he had held talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission head Ursula Von Der Leyen, ahead of the upcoming landmark European Council meeting, and the bloc once again reiterated the need for progress on Brexit.

The gathering of EU heads of state and government will be held on Thursday and Friday and will be focused on the bloc's talks with London. Notably, Johnson has proposed a deadline of October 15 for the free trade agreement to be reached.

"We discussed #Brexit with @BorisJohnson and @vonderleyen. On the eve of the #EUCO we pressed again for progress to be made at the negotiation table," Michel wrote on Twitter.