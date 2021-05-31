UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Pushes Hassle-free Travel For Vaccinated Residents

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:55 PM

EU pushes hassle-free travel for vaccinated residents

Fully vaccinated residents in the EU should be exempt from Covid-19 quarantine when travelling within the bloc, the European Commission urged on Monday in a sign of increased confidence in its jabs rollout

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Fully vaccinated residents in the EU should be exempt from Covid-19 quarantine when travelling within the bloc, the European Commission urged on Monday in a sign of increased confidence in its jabs rollout.

The EU executive's update to its non-binding travel recommendations was unveiled a week before EU legislation on a Digital EU Covid Certificate is expected to be passed with enforceable measures across member states.

"The last weeks have brought a continuous downward trend in infection numbers, showing the success of the vaccination campaigns across the EU," European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

That, along with a boost in affordable testing, means "member states are now slowly lifting Covid-19 restrictions both domestically and regarding travel," he said.

When it comes into force from July 1, the European Union wants the Covid certificate to be used to allow travellers within the bloc to avoid testing or quarantine requirements if they can show they are fully vaccinated, have recovered from a Covid-19 infection, or have a recent negative test.

A Commission website - called a "gateway" - allowing border officers and other officials to check the validity of the certificates will go live on Tuesday.

- Getting a head start - Commission officials said they encouraged member states to start issuing and accepting the Covid certificates in June, so that all EU countries were using it by the end of the month, in time for the peak summer tourist season.

Countries expected to be ready to issue certificates on Tuesday included Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Denmark and Poland.

France, the most-visited country on the planet pre-pandemic, was expected to be ready on June 9.

The Commission proposal urged member states to adopt many of the elements of the Covid certificate before it became law.

They included dropping entry restrictions on people able to show they had been fully inoculated with an EU-approved vaccine at least two weeks before travel, and adopting an "emergency brake" to swiftly restrict travel from regions with a Covid-19 variant of concern.

It also suggested member states should exempt children from quarantine, and those under six years of age from testing, to allow families to travel together.

Commission officials said that once the EU Covid certificate was operational it would pave the way to allowing in visitors from outside the bloc.

Member states can also make entry rules more flexible on their own territory, for instance by permitting half-vaccinated people in with no restrictions or those vaccinated with jabs authorised by the World Health Organisation but not the EU.

Currently, member states have collectively agreed a very restricted "white list" of low-risk countries whose residents can enter, including Australia, South Korea and Israel.

Discussions are under way with "many countries" -- including the United States -- to allow mutual recognition of the EU's certificate and their own vaccination proof to broaden travel internationally, an EU official said.

Related Topics

World Australia Israel European Union Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic South Korea United States Croatia Greece Denmark June July Border All From

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai is UAE&#039;s message of peace to ..

14 minutes ago

England's Bracey eager for Test match 'pressure'

4 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

4 minutes ago

Preservation of People Top Priority of New Russian ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Able to Use Force if Country's Sovereignty ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner Larkana reviews arrangements for poli ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.