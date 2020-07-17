EU puts Serbia and Montenegro on virus warning list

European Union members removed Montenegro and Serbia from a list of countries deemed to have the coronavirus outbreak under relative control on Thursday, effectively reintroducing a travel ban

Governments have restricted inbound travel from outside the EU in order to slow the spread of the epidemic, but on July 1 began reopening their borders to travellers from certain areas.

The list of countries that meet the criteria -- where the 14-day number of new cases is stable or falling and lower than the EU average -- includes Canada, South Korea and Japan.

But it does not include the United States, which has the world's biggest outbreak, and China will only be confirmed on condition that it reciprocally opens up to EU-based travellers.

The list is reviewed every two weeks, and on Thursday two of Europe's western Balkans neighbours -- and candidates for eventual EU membership -- were removed from the list.

After initial apparent success in slowing the spread of the virus in May, Serbia has seen a sharp return after authorities ended a lockdown and staged a national election.

The travel list is not binding on member states, and some -- such as Hungary -- have imposed tighter measures of their own.

But the Council statement said: "A member state should not decide to lift the travel restrictions for non-listed third countries before this has been decided in a coordinated manner."