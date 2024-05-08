EU Queries X Over Cut To Content Moderation Resources
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 07:53 PM
The EU on Wednesday told digital platform X to explain a cut to content moderation resources, amid concerns over disinformation ahead of European elections in June
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The EU on Wednesday told digital platform X to explain a cut to content moderation resources, amid concerns over disinformation ahead of European elections in June.
The demand is part of the EU's probe into US tech billionaire Elon Musk's X, the former Twitter, that was launched in December under a law clamping down on illegal content online.
The European Union has launched a similar probe into Meta's Facebook and Instagram amid fears they are also doing too little to tackle disinformation.
Brussels is especially worried about the threat of Russian manipulation of voters before the polls on June 6-9.
The European Commission said it wanted more information about X's "content moderation activities and resources" after a transparency report in April showed it has cut its team of content moderators by "almost 20 percent" since an October 2023 report.
X had reduced the moderators' "linguistic coverage within the European Union from 11 EU languages to seven", it added.
It told X to hand over "detailed information and internal documents".
The EU also wants more details about "risk assessments and mitigation measures linked to the impact of generative AI tools on electoral processes", the commission said.
The request appeared to be a warning as Musk rolls out his Grok chatbot, which is available in Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States, but not yet in the EU.
Companies face stricter rules under the EU's mammoth content moderation law known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), including conducting risk assessments before launching a new service in the bloc and implementing measures to mitigate those dangers.
There have already been reports of blunders and misinformation by Grok, which X offers as a tool for summarizing news and other topics on the platform.
So far, the EU has a list of 23 "very large" platforms including X as well as TikTok and YouTube which face greater scrutiny by the commission.
Breaches of the law carry the risk of fines of up to six percent of a company's global revenues. The EU has the power to ban a platform operating in the 27-country bloc for serious and repeated violations.
X must respond to the questions about content moderation and generative AI by May 17.
Recent Stories
Second UK lawmaker defects to Labour in new blow for PM
PIA announces Pre-Hajj flight operations from May 9
Marriyum Aurangzeb orders swift completion of CM's 33 special projects
Farmers advised to start rice cultivation from May 20
FESCO issues shutdown program
Mohsin Naqvi visits Frontier Corps North’s headquarters
UK says to expel Russia defence attache for intel role
President approves appointment of Rubina Khalid as BISP Chairperson
Lahore, Karachi to face each other in final of National Women’s One-Day Tourna ..
Two real brothers clinch positions in first Punjab music competition
2nd symposium on Battery Electric Vehicles held
European stocks rise but Wall Street slips
More Stories From World
-
Second UK lawmaker defects to Labour in new blow for PM3 minutes ago
-
UK says to expel Russia defence attache for intel role3 minutes ago
-
Ukraine lawmakers back bill allowing prisoners to join army3 minutes ago
-
Flood-hit Kenya reports dozens of cholera cases2 hours ago
-
China's Xi welcomed with 'respect and love' in Serbia1 hour ago
-
UK says to expel Russian defence attache as 'undeclared military intelligence officer'2 hours ago
-
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours2 hours ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza as truce talks resume2 hours ago
-
Russia says it captured two more villages in Ukraine3 hours ago
-
Russia 'cannot' investigate AFP journalist's 2023 killing in Ukraine: Kremlin3 hours ago
-
Indonesia April temperatures hottest in four decades: weather agency3 hours ago
-
Bangladesh recall Shakib for last two Zimbabwe T20s4 hours ago