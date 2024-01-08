EU race to replace Council president Michel

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) European Council president Charles Michel announced Sunday that he will step down early, setting off a race against time for EU leaders to find a successor for the key position.

The 48-year-old former Belgian prime minister has been organising EU summits and government meetings since 2019 and should leave office in November.

But he said he would leave early as he will stand in the European parliament elections to be held in June. Michel will be the head of the liberal Reformist Movement in the elections.

"Four years after starting my term as a European leader, it's my responsibility to give an account of my work these past years and to propose a project for Europe's future," Michel said.

He added that he was ready to take a "personal risk" in standing down in such controversial circumstances.

An EU summit is scheduled for just after the June 6-9 elections, and "at this moment it will have to decide when my successor will take up the job," Michel said.

If European Union leaders cannot find a successor by then, Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, who has had frequent battles with Brussels, could take the job temporarily.

As council president, one of Michel's main tasks has been overseeing EU summits that have decided the bloc's responses to crises including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Orban has maintained close ties to Russia's President Vladimir Putin since the war started.

Hungary is due to take over the rotating presidency of the 27-member group from July 1. In that role, it organises EU ministerial meetings.

Michel said he will remain as the council president until he is sworn in as a European parliament deputy, which is scheduled for July 16.