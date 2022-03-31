UrduPoint.com

EU Raids Gazprom's German Offices In Antitrust Probe

EU antitrust investigators raided the German offices of Gazprom, sources said on Thursday, on suspicion the Russian state gas giant had illegally pushed up prices in Europe

The European Commission said its teams carried out unannounced inspections on Tuesday "at the premises of several companies in Germany active in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas".

Two sources familiar with the matter said that a main target of the operation was Gazprom, which is accused of sparking an energy crunch in the European Union.

According to a report by Bloomberg, officials visited offices of companies that included the giant's Gazprom Germania GmbH and Wingas GmbH, which supply about 20 percent of the German market.

The commission, the EU's powerful antitrust authority, is looking into allegations that Gazprom squeezed its European clients by limiting supply, causing prices to skyrocket.

