EU raises coronavirus risk level to 'moderate to high'

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The European Union's disease control agency said Monday it has increased its risk level for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The European Centre for Disease Control issued a statement describing the new risk of infection for Europeans as "moderate to high".

Earlier, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had quoted the ECDC as saying the risk had risen from "moderate to high" for people in the European Union. "In other words, the virus continues to spread," she said.