UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Raises Coronavirus Risk Level To 'moderate To High'

Faizan Hashmi 53 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:25 PM

EU raises coronavirus risk level to 'moderate to high'

The European Union's disease control agency said Monday it has increased its risk level for the novel coronavirus COVID-19

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The European Union's disease control agency said Monday it has increased its risk level for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The European Centre for Disease Control issued a statement describing the new risk of infection for Europeans as "moderate to high".

Earlier, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had quoted the ECDC as saying the risk had risen from "moderate to high" for people in the European Union. "In other words, the virus continues to spread," she said.

Related Topics

European Union From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health denies guests of two quarantine ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit watches worth AED1. ..

3 minutes ago

UNHCR's voluntary repatriation programme for Afgha ..

4 minutes ago

Abdul Waheed allotted charge as SO (Admin) I&PR De ..

4 minutes ago

Speakers pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam at celebrat ..

4 minutes ago

Pre-arrest bail plea of 7 accused involved in murd ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.