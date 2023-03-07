EU Ratifies Deal With Guyana On Rainforest Logging
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The European Union has ratified a deal with Guyana, a heavily forested nation in the Amazon basin, that it says will ensure that timber sold to Europe is felled legally.
The 2022 pact instructs the South American country to "develop a timber legality assurance system to assess timber products and issue... licenses attesting that they have been produced in line with national laws," the EU Council said in a statement.
More than 80% of Guyana is covered in rainforest, which acts as a carbon sink for the entire planet.
While most logging in the country is technically done legally, its logging industry is corruption-prone, according to Rainforest Foundation US.
An energy boom spurred by a string of major oil discoveries by Texas-based giant Exxon off Guyana's shore has exacerbated fears of deforestation in recent years. Climate activists are concerned that large-scale infrastructure projects may further weaken forest law enforcement in the country.