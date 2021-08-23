UrduPoint.com

EU Reached No Consensus On Accepting Afghan Refugees - Slovenian Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:00 PM

EU Reached No Consensus on Accepting Afghan Refugees - Slovenian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) In the European Union there is no consensus on Afghan refugees policy, and it is up to individual EU member-states to decide on this issue, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Monday in response to the statement by European Parliament President David Sassoli.

On Sunday, Jansa said that the EU would not open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of Afghans, adding that they should fight for their motherland on their own. The EU is not obliged to help everyone who leaves their country instead of fighting for it, the prime minister stated. Sassoli responded that "it is not up to the Slovenian Presidency [in the EU Council] to say what the position of the EU is on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan" and urged Jansa to show solidarity and discuss next steps with the EU.

"Actually, it is up to the #EU member states to decide if they want to take another wave of migration or not.

Currently, there is neither consensus, neither qualified majority, neither any majority at all to do that. And we ARE showing solidarity to those who have worked with us," Jansa wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) controls all border crossings into Afghanistan. The evacuation of foreign personnel and Afghans, who assisted foreign missions, is carried out through Kabul airport, held by the military of the US and other NATO countries.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, causing the civilian government to fall. This prompted thousands of people to try to leave the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since started evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from Afghanistan.

