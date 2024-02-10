EU Reaches Agreement On Spending Rules
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The European Parliament and member states reached an agreement early Saturday on reforms to EU budgetary rules aimed at boosting investment while keeping spending under control.
The text modernises the current rules, known as the Stability and Growth Pact, created in the late 1990s, which limit countries' debt to 60 percent of gross domestic product and public deficits to three percent.
"Deal!," the Belgian presidency of the Council of the EU said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, after 16 hours of talks.
"I welcome the political agreement on our ambitious reform of the EU's economic governance," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said.
"The new rules will enable EU countries to invest in their strengths while consolidating their public finances. This is our common growth path," she added.
The European Union spent two years making an intensive effort to develop reforms supported by the more frugal member states like Germany and other countries, such as France and Italy, which seek more flexibility.
After much wrangling between Berlin and Paris, the 27 member states struck a deal in December, then began talks with negotiators from the European Parliament.
The text was criticised for its great complexity and derided by left-wing officials as a tool for imposing austerity on Europe.
The negotiators finally reached an agreement early Saturday, in time for the text to be voted on in Strasbourg this spring before the parliamentary break ahead of European elections.
The reforms will be formally adopted after agreement between lawmakers and states.
The deal will allow member states to apply the new rules to their 2025 budgets.
"The new rules will help achieve balanced & sustainable public finances, structural reforms, foster investments, growth & jobs creation in the EU," the Belgian presidency said.
Recent Stories
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From World
-
Researchers start to find clues on the trail of long Covid12 minutes ago
-
A car-free Eiffel Tower zone? Paris mayor faces pushback22 minutes ago
-
Africa Cup of Nations final: Ivory Coast factfile32 minutes ago
-
UN must 'actively' seek resolution of Kashmir & Palestine disputes: Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
Much-maligned Peseiro defies critics with Nigeria at AFCON1 hour ago
-
Tommy Hilfiger pays tribute to NY as city's fashion week kicks off1 hour ago
-
Indonesian tribe shuns political campaigning2 hours ago
-
President stresses upon need of multipolar world, providing development opportunities to all2 hours ago
-
Taylor equals course record, hangs on to share Phoenix Open lead2 hours ago
-
Africa Cup of Nations final: Nigeria factfile2 hours ago
-
Buoyed by polls, S.Africa's radical left party launches election campaign2 hours ago
-
At UN-IPU hearing, Pakistan urges regulation of emerging technologies to safeguard global peace, sec ..2 hours ago