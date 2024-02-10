Open Menu

EU Reaches Agreement On Spending Rules

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM

EU reaches agreement on spending rules

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The European Parliament and member states reached an agreement early Saturday on reforms to EU budgetary rules aimed at boosting investment while keeping spending under control.

The text modernises the current rules, known as the Stability and Growth Pact, created in the late 1990s, which limit countries' debt to 60 percent of gross domestic product and public deficits to three percent.

"Deal!," the Belgian presidency of the Council of the EU said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, after 16 hours of talks.

"I welcome the political agreement on our ambitious reform of the EU's economic governance," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

"The new rules will enable EU countries to invest in their strengths while consolidating their public finances. This is our common growth path," she added.

The European Union spent two years making an intensive effort to develop reforms supported by the more frugal member states like Germany and other countries, such as France and Italy, which seek more flexibility.

After much wrangling between Berlin and Paris, the 27 member states struck a deal in December, then began talks with negotiators from the European Parliament.

The text was criticised for its great complexity and derided by left-wing officials as a tool for imposing austerity on Europe.

The negotiators finally reached an agreement early Saturday, in time for the text to be voted on in Strasbourg this spring before the parliamentary break ahead of European elections.

The reforms will be formally adopted after agreement between lawmakers and states.

The deal will allow member states to apply the new rules to their 2025 budgets.

"The new rules will help achieve balanced & sustainable public finances, structural reforms, foster investments, growth & jobs creation in the EU," the Belgian presidency said.

