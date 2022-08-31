EU Reaches Agreement on Suspending Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia - Borrell

The European Union member states have reached a political agreement on fully suspending the EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The European Union member states have reached a political agreement on fully suspending the EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"We agreed politically, this is not a legal text but it is a political agreement, we agreed that something has to be done and therefore let me try to summarize in concrete terms what we politically agreed on. Firstly the full suspension of the EU Russia visa facilitation agreement," Borrell told a press conference, adding that the decision will "significantly reduce the number of new visas issued by the EU member states."

The EU top diplomat added that Russians will be eligible to apply for some categories of visas.

"This will allow for visas to be granted on individual basis on a thorough statement on each individual case and especially for specific groups of people," Borrell said.

The EU top diplomat also said that the bloc's common approach will help to avoid circumvention of visa restrictions.

"It has been a long and constructive debate, some concerns has been raised about, not the new visas, not the flow of new visas being granted but ... about the millions of existing visas and there was a common understanding that this also has to be a addressed and this situation needs also a common approach, that's why we agreed to invite the Commission to look into this complex situation and provide guidelines," Borrell said.