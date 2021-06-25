EU reaches deal on major farm subsidy overhaul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :EU member states and the European Parliament agreed Friday on a major reform of the bloc's vast farming subsidies, drawing concerns from NGOs that said it was not "green" enough.

"Today's agreement starts a real shift towards a greener and fairer Common Agriculture Policy," tweeted the European Commission's vice president Frans Timmermans.

"It's not perfect, but still a big step in the right direction."