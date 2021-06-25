UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Reaches Deal On Major Farm Subsidy Overhaul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:32 PM

EU reaches deal on major farm subsidy overhaul

EU member states and the European Parliament agreed Friday on a major reform of the bloc's vast farming subsidies, drawing concerns from NGOs that said it was not "green" enough

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :EU member states and the European Parliament agreed Friday on a major reform of the bloc's vast farming subsidies, drawing concerns from NGOs that said it was not "green" enough.

"Today's agreement starts a real shift towards a greener and fairer Common Agriculture Policy," tweeted the European Commission's vice president Frans Timmermans.

"It's not perfect, but still a big step in the right direction."

Related Topics

Parliament Agriculture From Agreement

Recent Stories

More matches decided in DC Peshawar Badminton

33 seconds ago

Boy dies as car hits his motorcycle

35 seconds ago

AJK Election Commission issues code of conduct for ..

36 seconds ago

Indian IT Minister Slams Twitter for Brief Account ..

38 seconds ago

Nigeria's Buhari postpones medical trip to London

5 minutes ago

PBF welcomes budget measures for agriculture, indu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.