EU Reaches Goal of Full COVID-19 Vaccination of 70% of Adults - Von Der Leyen

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union has reached its goal of full COVID-19 vaccination of 70% of the adult population, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The European Union has reached its goal of full COVID-19 vaccination of 70% of the adult population, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"70% of adults in EU are fully vaccinated.

I want to thank the many people making this great achievement possible. But we must go further! We need more Europeans to vaccinate. And we need to help the rest of the world vaccinate, too. We'll continue supporting our partners," Von Der Leyen tweeted.